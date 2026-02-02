FáilteDAB to extend DAB+ radio coverage across Ireland

Ireland’s DAB+ trial coverage is set to widen significantly to 85% of the population across the country.

FáilteDAB has confirmed the extension of its existing DAB+ trial and the rollout of a second multiplex, following licence approval from Coimisiún na Meán and COMREG.

The current FáilteDAB Mux 1 trial will continue for a further 12 months, maintaining 29 audio services across the Greater Leinster area.

Alongside this, FáilteDAB Mux 2 is scheduled to launch in April 2026, expanding the DAB+ footprint well beyond the original trial area.

Mux 2 will be supported by up to nine additional high-powered transmission sites. These are planned to deliver DAB+ coverage to all or parts of the North and South Midlands, the Southeast, and counties including Cork, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

Stephen Foley, Director of FáilteDAB, said he was “delighted that the DAB+ trial was continuing and expanding to cover more than 85% of the population”. On second reference, Stephen added that the extended trial would help inform future decisions on digital radio delivery in Ireland.

Neil O’Brien, Head of Multiplex Operations at FáilteDAB, said the new network would allow both existing and new providers to trial and develop services, including niche and culturally focused content relevant to the expanded coverage areas.

An expression of interest process is now open for Mux 2, with submissions required by 12 noon on 16 February 2026. Details are available via website.