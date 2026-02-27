Raidió Rí-Rá extends Gaeilge FM to 30 days

Raidió Rí-Rá will broadcast on FM for 30 days this March as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026.

The Irish language youth station will be heard from 1 to 30 March in Dublin on 105.2fm, Limerick on 105.5fm, Cork on 106.7fm and Galway on 87.7fm, alongside its usual digital platforms and Fáilte DAB in Leinster.

The extended FM run forms part of the station’s campaign to secure a fulltime national FM licence for young Irish speakers. Its core audience is 15 to 24 year olds, while also serving families raising children through Irish.

Chairperson Traic Ó Braonáin said the station is “showing again and again the demand and welcome there is for a national Irish language radio service for younger audiences”.

Station Manager Emma Ní Chearúil said there would be no altered schedule during the month. She said the existing output “showcases the developments we have made over the past few years, and that we are ready for a fulltime national FM licence”.

The FM period is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, with licensing from Coimisiún and sponsorship from the Road Safety Authority. The RSA said it is “delighted to support Ri-Ra’s move to FM” and to share road safety messages with listeners.

Listeners can also tune in via rrr.ie, the Raidió Rí-Rá app and selected podcast platforms.