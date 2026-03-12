RTÉ radio plans music and sport for St Patrick’s

RTÉ’s radio stations are preparing a wide mix of live sport, music and storytelling across the St Patrick’s weekend schedule.

Coverage will run across RTÉ Radio 1, 2FM, RTÉ lyric fm and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, with programmes focusing on Irish culture, sport and music during the national celebrations.

Sport is a major part of the schedule, with Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 providing live commentary of Ireland v Scotland from the Aviva Stadium at 2:10pm on the final day of the Men’s Six Nations. The programme will also carry updates from Gaelic games fixtures including Kerry v Mayo in the Allianz League.

Raidió na Gaeltachta will broadcast further GAA coverage across the weekend through programmes including Spórt an tSathairn, Spórt an Tráthnóna and Spórt an Lae, featuring commentary and reports from several football and hurling league matches.

Music also features strongly across the stations. BellX1 will perform a selection of songs during The Louise Duffy Sessions on RTÉ Radio 1 at 3pm on St Patrick’s Day.

Earlier in the day, Mark Feehily presents another edition of Musical Icons at 11am, celebrating Irish acts who have achieved global recognition including The Cranberries, Enya, Snow Patrol and Sinéad O’Connor.

Raidió na Gaeltachta and 2FM will also join forces for a special simulcast programme, An Club, from 9pm on St Patrick’s Day, hosted by Hugh Carr and Aindriú De Paor and focusing on new Irish music.

On RTÉ lyric fm, programmes across the weekend will include special editions of Movies and Musicals and Classic Drive featuring Irish music and live performances.