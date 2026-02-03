Newstalk daytime schedule revamp begins

Written by Roy Martin

Newstalk has rolled out a restructured weekday schedule, reshaping its daytime sound and placing new presenters into key slots across the station.

The changes see Anton Savage take over Newstalk Breakfast, Claire Byrne move into the mid-morning programme, and Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman shift to drive time on The Hard Shoulder, marking a significant reset of how the station sounds across the working day.

Anton’s first Breakfast programme covered flood relief efforts, the latest developments around the Epstein files on both sides of the Atlantic, and consumer pressures including rising haircut prices, setting the agenda for the refreshed early output.

Mid-morning listener focus moved to Claire Byrne, whose opening programme featured interviews with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, actor Colm Meaney, musician Cian Ducrot and abuse survivor David Ryan, alongside an investigative report into Tusla.

Claire Byrne Conor McCabe Photography.

Opening her return to the station, Claire said: “Long-time listeners might remember that I was here before, but it’s 15 years since I last sat in this studio and I am delighted to be back.”

Micheál Martin used the programme to discuss housing delivery, describing recent progress by saying: “We did a lot in the last 12 months that were not eye-catching. But we’re laying the foundation stones and 36,000 is a significant number.”

Later today, Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman begin their new role on The Hard Shoulder from 4pm to 7pm, with the programme examining the Deposit Return Scheme, road safety education for students and a new book recommendation feature.

