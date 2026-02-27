Irish Audio Awards name jury for 2025–26

Radiocentre Ireland has revealed a high-profile jury to judge the Irish Audio Awards for 2025–26, bringing international and Irish creative expertise together.

The panel has been assembled to assess the strongest work in audio advertising and sound-led creativity, as the medium continues to play a growing role in brand storytelling and commercial communication.

The jury includes Ginevra Capece Galeota, Global Creative Partner at PWR House, Jack Smedley, Executive Creative Director at Le Pub Milan, and Simon Bird, Sound Designer, Composer and Mix Engineer at Folding Waves. Returning as Jury Chair is Mark Shanley, Executive Creative Director at adam&eve\TBWA.

Together, the group brings experience spanning creative strategy, sound design, innovation and craft, reflecting the breadth of skills required to judge modern audio work across platforms and formats.

The Irish Audio Awards recognise excellence across a wide range of categories, including Casting, Sound Design, Innovation, Copywriting Craft, Use of Music, Audio for Change and Speculative. Entries are welcomed from broadcasters, agencies, brands and production companies working across the audio sector.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 12th March at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin, with Anton Savage returning as host. The evening will also include appearances from Stall It performers Darren Conway, Joseph McGucken and Alex Jenkins, alongside Alex Jenkins, CEO of Contagious, part of the Cannes Lions Group.

Live music will be provided by members of BIMM Music Institute Dublin, rounding out a night focused on celebrating creativity and craft in Irish audio.