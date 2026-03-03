A morning show prize brings books and smiles

A Ballyfermot primary school class received a surprise visit from Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy after winning an on-air competition.

Ms Sweeney’s third class at a local school were presented with signed copies of Lucy Kennedy’s latest children’s book, Under the Floorboards of 39A, after their success on Colm and Lucy in the Morning on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio.

The presenters arrived to applause and excitement as pupils met the voices they hear each weekday. The class, described as avid readers, regularly share book recommendations and make frequent use of their school library.

Among them was Mia Ormsby, who hopes to become an author. The visit offered the chance to hear directly from Lucy about writing and publishing a book, adding a practical dimension to the morning’s celebrations.

Lucy said: “I was so happy to be able to give my new book, Under the Floorboards of 39A, to such a deserving class.”

Colm added: “It was brilliant to see the kids so excited with smiles on their faces. Happy reading!”

Each pupil left with a signed copy, marking a competition prize that brought Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio into the classroom and encouraged further reading.