Media skills funding boost for Irish sector

More than €548,000 has been awarded to fund training across Ireland’s media industry this year.

Coimisiún na Meán has awarded €548,103 to 28 organisations under its new Media Skills and Development Programme, backing learning and development in broadcasting, journalism and the creative industries.

The inaugural round was oversubscribed, with 40 applications seeking €1.18m, more than double the available budget. The programme supports activity in English and Irish, including initiatives focused on Irish language media, diversity, inclusion and democracy.

Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: “Our Media Skills and Development Programme provides essential funding for the media sector and supports the delivery of high-quality learning and development opportunities for those working in broadcasting, journalism and the creative industries.”

He added that the funding will support leadership, management and professional development, helping those in the industry to thrive.

For radio, Learning Waves will deliver GEDI Lead training and masterclasses for commercial radio staff, including CEOs and content managers, alongside a Future Leaders programme and the Media Strong Wellbeing Charter. It will also continue its Journalism Graduate Programme, including training for graduates proficient in Irish.

CRAOL will focus on specific training for the community media sector, including governance and compliance, media literacy and QQI revalidation for trainers.

Other funded projects include digital newsroom training from Local Ireland, voice and camera training from Women On Air, and AI-focused upskilling programmes for creative leaders.

The scheme replaces the long-running Sectoral Learning and Development Programme.