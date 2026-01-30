Irish radio revenue rises as digital audio grows

Irish radio revenue increased slightly in 2025, with growth in digital audio helping offset a small decline in spot advertising.

Total revenue for Irish radio operators reached €165.6 million last year, up 0.9 percent year on year, driven by stronger performance in branded content and digital audio.

Digital audio revenue rose by 11.5 percent to €8.2 million, reflecting continued growth in online listening and the use of audio across multiple platforms. The figure relates only to digital audio revenue generated by Irish radio broadcasters and excludes income earned by global audio platforms.

Branded content revenue, including sponsorships and partnerships, increased by 4.5 percent to €31.0 million. Spot advertising revenue, which covers traditional radio commercials, slipped by 0.6 percent to €126.4 million.

Revenue from media agencies grew by 1.7 percent to €116.6 million, while direct advertiser revenue fell slightly by 1.0 percent to €49.0 million. Retail, household services, Government and finance were the largest advertising categories, with the strongest year-on-year growth seen in food and pharmaceuticals.

Radiocentre Ireland chief executive Ciarán Cunningham said advertisers continue to recognise radio’s strengths in reach, trust and effectiveness. He said radio remains a regulated and accountable medium at a time when brand safety and trust are under pressure elsewhere in the digital landscape.

Radiocentre Ireland said the figures show how radio continues to adapt, combining broadcast and digital audio while maintaining its core strengths, and position the sector well heading into 2026.