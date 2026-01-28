Landmark move as Coimisiún na Meán joins WorldDAB

Regulator Coimisiún na Meán has become a member of WorldDAB, the global forum for Digital Audio Broadcasting, as the country’s first DAB+ trial continues to progress.

The move will allow the regulator to exchange experience and best practice with broadcasters, regulators and service providers from around the world.

The membership comes after the regulator supported Ireland’s first DAB+ trial, which began in April 2025 and has introduced a wider range of services to listeners.

Aoife MacEvilly, Broadcasting and Video-on-Demand Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, said: “Coimisiún na Meán supports creativity and innovation in the radio sector.

“DAB+ offers opportunities to enhance radio’s accessibility and the diversity and relevance of its content for Irish audiences. We are delighted to have become members of WorldDAB at this exciting time for radio broadcasting in Ireland, and look forward to exploring the potential for DAB as a complimentary platform for terrestrial radio.

Under the first DAB+ trial, approved content provision contracts were issued to 23 broadcast services. These platforms offer a mix of new music channels and speech programming covering social affairs, sport, Irish language content, youth interests and children’s entertainment.

Bernie O’Neill, Project Director at WorldDAB, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Coimisiún na Meán as a member of WorldDAB. As Ireland’s media regulator working to build a thriving, diverse and trusted media landscape, we look forward to supporting Coimisiún na Meán as they strengthen listener choice and contribute to the evolution of radio services across Ireland.’’