€15m funding announced for Irish media sector

More than €15 million in new funding has been confirmed for Irish media organisations to support journalism, broadcasting and digital development.

Coimisiún na Meán says the funding will be delivered through five schemes aimed at strengthening public interest journalism, increasing the supply of news and current affairs, and helping media organisations modernise their digital operations.

Nearly €10 million will be provided across three journalism schemes. This includes support for journalism roles, long-form and investigative projects, and reporting on subjects that are under-represented or at risk of being under-reported. Round two of the Local Democracy and Courts Reporting Schemes will deliver €5.7 million, supporting ninety-two full-time and part-time journalism roles at local and national level. Around €1 million of this is set aside for ancillary schemes, funding forty-one long-form and investigative projects.

A new News Reporting Scheme will provide almost €4 million to support coverage of areas not currently well served by existing news provision. Of this, €3 million has been ring-fenced for the commercial radio sector, with sixty-two content projects supported.

Commercial television is also included, with €3 million awarded under the News and Current Affairs Independent Commercial Television Scheme to fund additional news and current affairs programming over the coming year.

Alongside content funding, a new Digital Transformation Scheme will see €2.7 million allocated to fifty-eight projects. The scheme supports staff training, digital upskilling and the modernisation of infrastructure and technology, helping media organisations adapt to a changing digital environment.

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport said the funding would help sustain public interest journalism and support democratic engagement across local, regional and national media.