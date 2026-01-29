RTÉ appoints Annette Malone as Chief People Officer

RTÉ has appointed Annette Malone as its new Chief People Officer following a public competition, with the role carrying responsibility for people and culture across the organisation.

Annette will take up the post on Monday 30 March and will join RTÉ’s Leadership Team, continuing work already under way to support organisational change through its human resources strategy.

She has held a number of senior HR roles at RTÉ over more than a decade, most recently as Head of Human Resources for Audio and Video since 2018. Before that, she led HR for RTÉ Television between 2012 and 2018 and earlier worked as Head of Human Resources for RTÉ Radio.

RTÉ Director-General Kevin Bakhurst said Annette brings extensive experience from across the organisation, along with a strong background in employee and industrial relations, employment law and labour relations frameworks. He added that her strategic and collaborative approach would be important as she joins the senior leadership team.

Speaking about the appointment, Annette said she was honoured to take on the role at a significant moment for RTÉ. She said people sit at the centre of the organisation’s public service mission and confirmed her focus would be on supporting creativity, inclusion and accountability across all areas of the broadcaster.

Annette will formally begin her new role at the end of March.