John Giles to retire from punditry after 23 years with Off The Ball

Football legend John Giles is stepping down from punditry after more than two decades with Off The Ball and almost 30 years in Irish broadcast media.

His final appearance marks the end of an era for Irish radio and football coverage.

John’s analysis has been a fixture on Thursday nights since Off The Ball launched in 2002. Now aged 84, he has decided to retire, drawing to a close one of the most respected voices in Irish sport.

Off The Ball will mark the occasion with a live tribute night at The Sugar Club in Dublin on Thursday 14 August. Friends, colleagues, and figures from across football will gather to celebrate his remarkable career.

Ger, Managing Director at Off The Ball, said: “His weekly explanation of football truth helped deepen what the country knows about football. His ability to see through nonsense and his love of the game shone through every week.”

John began his footballing career at Manchester United in 1956. He went on to become a central figure at Leeds United, winning two league titles and earning 59 international caps for Ireland — serving six years as player-manager.

After his playing days, John became a household name in broadcasting, most notably as part of RTÉ’s TV panel alongside Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady, before joining Bauer Media Audio Ireland and then Off The Ball.

He now retires as the longest-serving current pundit in Irish media.

More details about the August tribute night will be shared by Off The Ball soon. Follow offtheball.com or their social media for updates.