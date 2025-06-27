Brian Dowling and Jennifer Zamparelli to cover Today FM mid-mornings

Brian Dowling and Jennifer Zamparelli are stepping in to present Dave Moore’s Today FM mid-morning show while he takes a two-week break.

Dave told listeners this morning that he’s heading to New York with his family to celebrate his birthday and will return to the station on Wednesday 16 July.

Brian Dowling will cover the 9am to 12pm slot from Monday 30 June to Friday 4 July. Jennifer Zamparelli takes over from Monday 7 July until Tuesday 15 July.

Both presenters are returning to Irish radio after previously hosting on other stations. It will be Brian’s first time solo on national radio, while Jennifer is set for her first stint back behind the mic since finishing on 2FM last year.

Dave said he’s confident they’ll be a hit with his audience: “I could not have left my listeners in more capable hands. It’s going to be so much craic, tune in, show Brian and Jennifer all the love they deserve and I’ll see you all in a couple of weeks.”

Brian said: “Let’s remember, I’ve been in radio for two years. But not by myself, so for me next week I’m going to feel all alone. So we’ll need the listeners!”

Jennifer added: “I’m so glad I’m not going first! It’s great because I think I’ve only got one week of radio in me, that’s all that’s left!”

Dave Moore has hosted the Today FM mid-morning show solo since 2023 after the long-running Dermot & Dave partnership came to an end.

Listeners can tune in to Today FM nationwide on FM, via app or todayfm.com.

