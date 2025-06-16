Ray D’Arcy takes radio show and 5K run around Ireland this week

RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show is back on the road this week with Run with Ray, broadcasting live from five Irish locations and inviting listeners to join a 5km run each day.

The series started today in Cork and continues daily until Friday, with the programme travelling to Waterford, Kilkenny, Drogheda and Donabate.

Each edition of the show is being broadcast live from 3pm to 4.30pm, featuring local guests and community stories. Then at 5.30pm, Ray D’Arcy joins runners, joggers and walkers at each venue for a 5K.

Tuesday’s event is at the SETU Campus in Waterford, followed by The Parade in Kilkenny city on Wednesday, Oldbridge Estate near Drogheda on Thursday, and Newbridge House in Donabate, County Dublin on Friday.

Ray said: “It’s one of our favourite weeks of the year, when we don our shorts, runners and t-shirts and get to run with our listeners.”

He added: “If you’re around this week, and anywhere near the route, we would love to see ye!”

The initiative aims to get people moving and connect listeners around the country with the programme and each other.

Registration for each run is free and open to all ages and fitness levels. More information is available at runwithray.ie.