Launch your radio presenting career with Learning Waves

Written by Roy Martin

Learning Waves is relaunching its Radio Presenter Course this autumn, offering aspiring broadcasters in Ireland a direct route into the industry.

The course starts on 10th September and is open to 12 participants, with applications closing on 26th July.

It’s designed for anyone looking to develop a career behind the mic, from students and content creators to career changers with no previous radio experience.

The three-month programme is run in a hybrid format and includes voice training, scripting, show planning, digital content creation and live studio time.

Participants will receive mentorship from established on-air presenters, producers, and programme directors from Irish radio stations.

Graduates will leave with a professional demo and the skills to pitch themselves to broadcasters, as well as tailored interview coaching and CV support.

Learning Waves describes the course as “results-driven” and aimed at helping new voices find their place in FM, digital radio, podcasting and voice platforms.

Applications and further details are available via learningwaves.ie/radio-presenter-course.

