Radio industry unites to secure listening in connected cars

Bauer Media Group has joined forces with major broadcasters across Europe and Australia to support a new international initiative aimed at keeping radio accessible in connected cars.

Revealed today at the WorldDAB Automotive 2025 conference in Madrid, the joint vision called Radio Ready sets out three guiding principles: that radio must remain prominent and convenient, apps should be easy to find, and voice assistants must reliably support access to radio content.

The move comes at a time when over 80% of in-car audio listening is still to radio, yet evolving vehicle technology risks making it harder for drivers to find and use traditional broadcast services.

The Radio Ready initiative marks the first time public and commercial broadcasters have come together on a united strategy. Supporters include Bauer, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the BBC, Global, Radio France, NRJ, RTL, and the Association of European Radios (AER), among others.

From Australia, the industry body Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) has also signed up, reflecting the growing international push to protect radio’s role in vehicles with increasingly complex digital interfaces.

Tobias Nielsen from Bauer Media Group, who spoke at the event, said, “It is essential for democracy and public safety in times of emergency, as well as the cultural value that radio offers, that it remains accessible, prominent, and easily discoverable in connected cars in the future.”

The working group has called on other broadcasters and trade organisations to join them in supporting the Radio Ready principles, aiming to influence how carmakers design their in-car infotainment systems over the coming years.

More on the initiative can be found at WorldDAB Automotive 2025.