Greatest Hits Radio Ireland launches quietly on DAB+ digital radio

Bauer has launched a new version of its UK brand in Ireland with the unannounced arrival of Greatest Hits Radio Ireland.



The station has started broadcasting on the FáilteDAB multiplex, playing classic hits and featuring a line-up of presenters including Debbie Allen and Liam Quigley.

There is currently no reference to the station on Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s official website or social media platforms, and no public launch has been confirmed.

Despite using the same name and sung jingle package as the UK version of Greatest Hits Radio, the Irish service is airing separate programming. There are no shared shows with GHR UK, including its most well-known presenter Ken Bruce.

It also operates independently from Greatest Hits Radio Northern Ireland. Differences include a unique voice-over and local presentation.

With a slightly older music playlist, Greatest Hits Radio Ireland enters a market already served by Bauer’s existing brands and stations such as Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio.

UPDATE: Bauer has confirmed the station will be part of its Ireland portfolio and will be added to GoLoud shortly. It will also benefit from more presenters in due course.

You can listen online via lsn.to/GIE.