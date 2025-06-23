Battle of the Hits to continue as Bauer responds to court order

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has changed the name of Greatest Hits Radio to GHR in the Republic of Ireland following a court order.

The company was issued an interim injunction stopping it from using the full “Greatest Hits Radio” name on DAB+ and other platforms in the Irish market.

The ruling follows legal action brought by Choice Broadcasting Ltd, which operates Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio. A High Court judge granted the injunction, citing the risk of confusion between the two similarly named services.

Bauer’s CEO in Ireland, Chris Doyle, said the company does not accept that confusion will occur. “The brands Greatest Hits Radio and Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio are clearly different,” he said.

“We’re confident that our position will be vindicated by the court. Until then, for the current DAB+ trial, we will use GHR branding instead.”

The station will continue to play songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s under the shortened name, after launching just one week ago.

GHR, as it is now known, has, at the time of publication, pulled all Greatest Hits Radio jingles and branding, and has a dry voice-over saying “This is GHR on DAB+” in-between most songs. It has an hourly “News 90” feature at 27 minutes past each hour but no other presentation or features.

The DAB+ trial in Ireland is ongoing, giving broadcasters the chance to test services on a digital platform not yet widely available in the country.