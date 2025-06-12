RTÉ opens expressions of interest for presenter roles on Radio 1

Written by Ash Ingram

RTÉ is looking for new on-air talent for RTÉ Radio 1 and its news and current affairs output, as part of a wider strategy to reshape its programming and talent pipeline.

The broadcaster is inviting expressions of interest from presenters across a range of areas including news, current affairs, entertainment, music, sport, arts and general speech-based programming.

The process will result in a longlist of potential presenters, refreshed every two years, to be used when vacancies arise. Shortlisted applicants for specific roles will take part in a selection process that could include interviews or piloting.

A presenting role on Liveline is currently available, as well as a position within RTÉ News with an initial focus on radio news and podcasting.

RTÉ says it is particularly interested in hearing from applicants who are open to working through Irish and is continuing its commitment to diversity and inclusion in all stages of recruitment.

Those interested are asked to submit a cover letter, CV and short showreel through rte.ie/vacancies by Friday 4 July 2025.

