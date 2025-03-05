Ruth Fitzsimons appointed Director of Digital at Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Ruth Fitzsimons has been appointed Director of Digital at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, and will join the Senior Leadership Team.

She will be responsible for furthering the digital transformation of Bauer Media Audio Ireland leading a team to deliver digital products.

Ruth has worked for the BBC, LBC, RTÉ and Newstalk, and was formerly Head of International at Sport Social Podcast Network in Manchester.

Prior to that, she was the former Managing Director of Podfront UK, a joint venture between two of the world’s biggest podcast companies, Stitcher and Wondery.

Ruth has also held the role of SVP International Operations at Audioboom. She is on the Advisory Board of the Podcast Show.

Chris Doyle, CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: We’re very pleased to welcome Ruth to our team and as she joins us at an important point in our growth and development.

“With ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond, I see Digital having a key role in building a platform for further success. Her peerless experience will elevate our offering even further as we welcome existing and future audiences to a new world of entertaining and engaging digital content that they have not experienced previously.”

Ruth Fitzsimons added: “We want to replicate the company’s huge success as the dominant radio group in the digital audio space.

“By offering exciting new digital content, supporting creative talent and bringing new products to market, we will attract new audiences and clients, build the loyalty of current audiences and ultimately helping to deliver our commercial ambitions.

“I’m looking forward to working with the leadership, creative, technical and sales teams to deliver that potential.”