Independent Irish radio stations unite to promote DAB+ digital radio

Independent radio stations across Ireland have joined forces to push for wider adoption of DAB+ with the formation of the Digital Radio Alliance Ireland.

The new group, launched this week at DigitalRadio.ie, brings together more than 20 broadcasters currently airing on the FáilteDAB trial multiplex in Leinster.

Led by stations including 8Radio, Rewind, and Freedom FM, the initiative is focused on growing listener awareness, encouraging advertiser engagement, and supporting stations looking to join or expand on DAB+.

Simon Maher from 8Radio, one of the founding members of the alliance, said: “This isn’t just about more stations, it’s about a better experience for listeners, greater diversity in what’s available, and a new platform for creativity and innovation.”

The Digital Radio Alliance Ireland is not tied to infrastructure rollout. Instead, it aims to support radio stations of all sizes through shared resources, training, and advocacy, while highlighting the opportunities DAB+ presents in sound quality, accessibility, and station choice.

DRAI also sets out a commitment to diversity, inclusion and environmental sustainability within the evolving Irish broadcasting landscape.

As part of its launch, the alliance will:

* Promote DAB+ awareness across Ireland

* Offer support to broadcasters moving to digital

* Share guidance with advertisers on the benefits of digital radio

* Provide online resources for stations and the public

The group hopes to grow its membership and bring more stations into the conversation, ensuring Irish radio evolves in line with listener habits and technology.

DigitalRadio.ie will act as the public-facing hub for the initiative.