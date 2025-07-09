Bay Broadcasting completes takeover of Galway Bay FM

Bay Broadcasting has been cleared to take full control of Western Community Broadcasting Holdings, the parent company of Galway Bay FM.

The proposed merger, which was submitted for approval in June, has now been given the green light by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The Commission stated that the transaction would not substantially lessen competition in any goods or services market in Ireland.

Galway Bay FM will now become part of the Bay Broadcasting group, which includes Radio Nova, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, and Sunshine 106.8.

A full report outlining the reasons for the decision will be published on the CCPC website in due course, following a review of any commercially sensitive information.

More information can be found on the CCPC website.