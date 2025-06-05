Galway Bay FM sold to Bay Broadcasting subject to clearance

Galway Bay FM has been bought by Bay Broadcasting subject to clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the relevant Minister.

Bosses at Galway said they had multiple enquiries about a possible purchase but chose Bay for their track record.

The deal will bring Bay’s total weekly listenership to 810,000, moving it ahead of Onic, formerly Wireless Group, which currently reaches 796,000 listeners across its stations.

The transaction has already received approval from Coimisiún na Meán.

Galway Bay FM serves Galway city and county and has a 34% market share. It broadcasts from its base on Sandy Road and employs 25 staff.

Peter Allen, Chair of Galway Bay FM’s outgoing shareholders, said Bay Broadcasting was chosen from several interested parties. “Their respect for local radio, strong track record, and Irish ownership aligned with everything we’ve worked to build over decades,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and confident that Galway Bay FM will be in excellent hands.”

Bay Broadcasting, founded in 2008 by Mike Ormonde and Kevin Branigan, is already the owner of Classic Hits Radio, Radio Nova and Sunshine 106.8. All three stations are based in the Dublin Docklands and together employ 60 people.

Kevin Branigan said: “Galway Bay FM stands out as one of Ireland’s most respected local stations. We look forward to working with the excellent team and continuing the station’s proud position in Galway.”

Galway Bay FM began broadcasting in 1989 as Radio West and rebranded in 1993. It became fully owned by the Connacht Tribune Group in 2006.