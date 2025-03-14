Louise Cantillon to host St. Patrick’s day special on Today FM

Louise Cantillon is set to host a St. Patrick’s day special on Today FM with her How To Gael podcast co-stars Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Síomha Ní Ruairc.

How to St Patrick’s Day with Louise Cantillon, will be live exclusively on Today FM on Monday 17th March between 9-11am.

The show promises to be a global celebration of Lá le Pádraig as Louise and guests catch up with Gaeilgeoirs from across the globe to hear how they’re celebrating St. Patrick’s day.

From the green-lit landmarks of New York and Sydney to the cobblestone streets of Dublin, listeners will hear a host of bilingual voices from all corners of the globe.

Louise will also be joined by musical guest Darren Kiely for some live music during the show.

On her St. Patrick’s Day As Gaeilge special, Lousie Cantillon said: “I am so excited for a really special celebration on-air this Lá le Pádraig, we’ve been busy catching up with our Irish diaspora across the globe! From Monserrat to the rainforests of New Zealand, this will be a bilingual celebration of culture and Irishness and of course, the CEOL you love. It’s a party!”