Radio Nova is giving 24 chances to win €24,000 over 24 hours tonight

Written by Roy Martin

The Nova Noise jackpot has hit €24,000 and to celebrate, for the first time ever, Radio Nova is pulling a Nova Noise All-Nighter.

Radio Nova is opening the phones every single hour for 24 hours straight, giving listeners 24 chances to win €24,000.

The station is continuing live till 7am Wednesday taking calls on the hour every hour.

The Morning Glory lads, PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe, have their own ideas about how they’d spend the jackpot – though they don’t quite agree!
PJ said, “I thought the only way to get that much money at that time of night was a bank robbery!”

Jim replied “Good job PJ can’t win it – there’d be another late-night splurge on a life-size Mickey Mouse and six identical Rocky t-shirts!”

PJ continued, “It’d be great if someone in a different time zone won it – like Australia . . . or the future!”

Marty Miller said: “I spoke to callers this week who are hoping and praying that this money win would end their personal debt and leave a few quid for a break after everything else is paid off. One caller said he’s been under pressure for 10 years. I’d LOVE to give money to a Nova listener like that.”

