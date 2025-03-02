Beat 102 103 appoints new Solutions Manager for station promotions and events

Symone Katus has joined youth regional radio station Beat 102 103 to take up the role as Solutions Manager.

She brings creative event and digital management experience to the role and will be taking over responsibilities in the solutions department to work closely with clients and create tailored campaigns and strategies on-air and online.

Before joining Beat, Symone’s background was heavily rooted in business development, events, music, and creative solutions having worked across multiple roles in the music industry, from event management and artist liaison to graphic design and videography, particularly within the electronic music scene.

Symone’s achievements include managing a techno collective that hosts events and works closely with emerging artists to promote their gigs, label releases, and collaborations.

“I’m originally from Wexford, Living in Waterford for ages now, which makes joining Beat even more special — being part of a station that speaks to the community I’ve grown up in. I’m so excited to be joining the amazing team at Beat!

“The station has been such a huge part of the South East’s music and media landscape, and I’m thrilled to bring my passion for creativity, events, and storytelling into the mix.”

She will be responsible for executing major station promotions and events at Beat 102 103, and oversee and manage the company’s overall digital strategy and output.

Welcoming Symone to the team, Beat 102 103’s CEO and Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins. “With a passion for music, events and digital content, Symone is sure to make an immediate impact and contribute to our continued success. We’re excited to see the fresh ideas and energy that she will bring to the role in the year ahead.”