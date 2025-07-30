Today FM launches Oasis FM with live Croke Park ticket giveaway

Today FM is giving away tickets to see Oasis live at Croke Park this week.

The announcement was made this morning on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, with a pair of tickets to be given away each day from Wednesday to Friday and again on Bank Holiday Monday.

The promotion ties in with the launch of a brand new digital spin-off, *Oasis FM*, available now on the GoLoud app. The bespoke stream features non-stop Oasis, including hit singles, B-sides, album tracks and live performances.

Oasis play two shows at Croke Park on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August. Ahead of the first show, Today FM’s Shauna O’Reilly will report live from the venue, chatting to fans and giving updates throughout the day.

On both nights, Dara Quilty will present a special post-show programme on Today FM from 10pm to midnight, giving listeners a chance to relive the gigs straight after they end.

The station says Oasis content will run heavily right through to the weekend of the concerts, which mark the band’s first live appearance in Ireland since 2009.

