New ten year Coimisiún na Méan license agreed for Radio Kerry

Radio Kerry has signed a new ten year broadcast license with Coimisiún na Méan.

The licence, which was was publicly advertised last year, will enable the station to continue providing a local radio service for Co Kerry.

Radio Kerry’s parent company, Raidio Ciarraí Teoranta, has been the licence holder since 1990.

Executive Chairman of Radio Kerry, John O Sullivan said that the original vision of shareholders in 1990 was to provide a Voice for the Kingdom, and the license renewal is a vote of confidence in the station’s continued commitment to do so.

General Manager, Fiona Stack said that the staff of Radio Kerry are very proud to represent the people of Kerry. She thanked the staff, listeners and advertisers for their continued support for the station and said that Radio Kerry looked forward to continuing to work with them to further develop the services it provides.

Radio Kerry broadcasts on 96-98FM across the county of Kerry.

Photograph

Standing L-R Sharon O Mahony, Radio Kerry Sales Manager; Fiona Stack, Radio Kerry General Manager

Seated L-R Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Coimisiún na Meán Media Development Commissioner; Aoife MacEvilly, Coimisiún na Meán Broadcasting and On-demand Commissioner; John O Sullivan, Radio Kerry Executive Chairman; Richard Boyle, Radio Kerry Board Member