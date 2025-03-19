Coimisiún na Meán awards over €7m in latest round of Sound & Vision

Coimisiún na Meán has awarded €7.1 million in funding to support broadcasters and independent producers around the country.

Funding from round 55 of the Sound & Vision Scheme has been awarded to 59 radio productions and 25 TV radio projects, including documentaries, dramas and animations, as well as entertainment and educational programming.

They include €109,606 to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and €30,744 to Tipp FM.

92% of funding from this round will go towards the independent production sector – €6.5 million in total.

Almost 35% of the funding will go to Irish-language or bilingual productions and nearly a quarter of the funding will be allocated to projects aimed at children and young people, helping to ensure the production of a wide range of programming for all age-groups.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán said: “Coimisiún na Meán is committed to supporting a thriving, diverse, creative, safe and trusted media sector.

“We are delighted to be able to award Sound & Vision funding to a variety of radio and television projects which will significantly add to the availability of a diverse range of programming for audiences across the country and we would like to thank our Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport and his Department who allocated an additional €1 million of funding for this round of funding.

“Sound & Vision continues to be a vital funding source for the independent production sector, particularly for programming that otherwise might not be made.

“This encourages innovation and promotes sustainability within the sector. The funding also contributes to gender equality, diversity and inclusion, ensuring that voices from diverse backgrounds are represented and supported within the industry. Of the 25 successful TV projects, 80% involve women in the role of producer.”

Here are some examples of successful applicants:

Beo ón gCuan 3 – A new season of 90-minute concerts with well-known traditional musicians and groups will be recorded live in Stiúideo Cuan and broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ Radio 1.

Wordsmith – Produced by Padraic Flaherty and for broadcast on Clare FM, this documentary will explore the life and legacy of Edna O’Brien, the author of novels, plays, and short stories who was born in Co. Clare. Her works, including the banned trilogy The Country Girls, reshaped the modern Irish narrative.

Rath Dara Community College Music Project – In this three-part series for community radio station, Phoenix FM, listeners follow Transition Year students in a Dublin DEIS school on a music composition journey. With support from professionals, they brainstorm themes and genres, compose, perform, record, mix their music piece and promote their music online.