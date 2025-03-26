Wireless Ireland and urbanmedia rebrand to Onic and launch 10 new radio services

News Broadcasting’s Wireless Ireland and urbanmedia have rebranded to Onic.

The new company name will encompass both services, and also launch at 10 new radio services on the DAB+ trial across the broader Leinster area.

There’ll also be an expansion of talkSPORT Ireland and newly refreshed websites.

Onic has also invested in visualised studios and has announced new POD and VOD offerings under the Onic Originals banner.

In the coming months the group will launch the Onic App and Player, a space where it will bring all the group’s live audio, podcast and visualised content together in a single destination.

The new radio services will target audiences in niche formats including Rock, Kids, Country and RnB amongst others.

New digital products include MNÁsplaining, a female sports focused show hosted by social media star Kayleigh Trappe, and the Beyond The 45 and 65 a GAA series featuring GAA icons Owen Mulligan, Lee Keegan and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer amongst others.

And Onic Originals will include new podcasts later in the year hosted by established Onic talent including Kathryn Thomas from Dublin’s Q102 and Thomas ‘Crossy’ Crosse from FM104.

In addition to established talent, Socially Awkward will be hosted by Brandon Caufield, Shanice Griffin and Daniel Devlin and On The Kase, led by Kasey Campion.

Sean Barry, Managing Director of Onic, said today: “Onic will be a beacon for authenticity and trusted quality content.

“Every day our audiences welcome us into their lives and allow us to share their day. Individually and collectively, at home or on the go, we are their trusted companion, connecting in a deep and meaningful way. We never take this for granted.

“Onic is a new force in Irish media, building on a brilliant heritage, setting the standard for audio and video content in the years to come. We are excited to bring together a raft of authentic and talented voices, accelerating progressive innovation and driving engagement and connection across our audiences.”

Brian McCarthy, Group Commercial and Operations Director, added: “We have always strived to connect our advertisers with our audience in a meaningful way, and the launch of Onic gives us even more touch points to create dynamic, effective marketing solutions for our clients.

“Our enhanced product range will deliver new audiences and provide advertisers with opportunities to showcase their brands in a trusted and progressive environment.

“We look forward to working with our representative stations, Galway Bay FM and WLR, and our commercial partners to create engaging cross platform brand partnerships which will drive long term return on investment.”

Photo:

• Brian McCarthy, Group Commercial and Operations Director for Onic

• Zeinab, Host of The Strawberry Alarm Clock on Dublin’s FM104

• Kathryn Thomas, Host of The Morning Show with Kathryn Thomas on Dublin’s Q102

• Lorraine Murphy, Host of Lorraine and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96fm

• Sean Barry, Managing Director of Onic

© Patrick Bolger Photography