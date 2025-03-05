Midlands 103 celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female line-up

This International Women’s Day, Midlands 103 is offering an all-female line-up on its schedule.

From breakfast to the late-night disco, it’s Girl Power all day long as some of the station’s most talented female broadcasters bring the best music, stories, and entertainment to celebrate the occasion.

Saturday, March 8th – A Full Day of Female-Led Radio:

8-10AM: Saturday Breakfast with Sinéad Hubble

10-11AM: Saturday View with Sally-Ann Barrett – tackling the stories that matter

11AM-2PM: Feel Good Saturday with Lorraine McCormack – the ultimate weekend vibes

2-6PM: Non-Stop Classics with Claire O’Brien – back-to-back legendary hits

6-8PM: Greatest Female Artists of All Time with Ann-Marie Kelly – celebrating iconic women in music

8-9PM: Greatest Irish Female Artists with Zoë Ryan – a tribute to home-grown talent

9PM-1AM: The Funky Disco with Shannon Fogarty – taking the party into the night

This one-of-a-kind celebration will spotlight the voices, music, and stories of women, making Midlands 103 the place to be on International Women’s Day.