Pat Kenny to move show to weekends and join Bauer board

Pat Kenny is set to move his Newstalk programme to weekends from next spring, while also taking up a seat on the board of Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

The broadcaster confirmed today that he has extended his contract with Newstalk into 2026 and will continue presenting his weekday programme until the switch to Saturday and Sunday next year.

Pat will also present additional live weekend programming and has hinted at other ventures with both the station and Bauer which will be revealed later.

Speaking live on air, Pat told listeners: “I’ve just extended my Newstalk contract into 2026 so this show will continue unchanged into the new year but in the Spring of next year, I’m moving the Pat Kenny Show to the weekends, Saturday and Sunday, where I hope to make a big impact for the station.”

Pat joined Newstalk in 2013 and his programme has grown to become the most listened-to commercial radio show in Ireland, with an audience of more than 200,000. Across his broadcasting career, he has interviewed global political figures, Hollywood actors, Irish leaders and major cultural personalities, as well as producing special reports from across Ireland and abroad.

Eric Moylan, Managing Editor of Newstalk, said: “Pat Kenny has been instrumental in the development and growth of Newstalk and propelled the audience of the station to new heights. We are really looking forward to continuing to deliver amazing radio with Pat that audiences love and tune in to in record numbers.”

Newstalk will confirm its full schedule changes ahead of Pat’s move next spring.