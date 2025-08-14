Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins leaves radio for role at Nemeton

Former Beat 102-103 CEO and Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins is joining Waterford-based Nemeton as its first Head of Media Development.

The new position will focus on expanding and improving the company’s digital content across all platforms, building on its television and online output for clients including TG4, RTÉ, BBC and Sky Sports.

Founded in 1993 by CEO Irial Mac Murchú, Nemeton employs 75 full-time and part-time staff, with additional regular freelance contributors, and is best known for GAA Beo and other TG4 productions.

In her new role, Gabrielle will help drive the company’s ambitions to diversify its media output and develop commercial opportunities internationally, including in emerging areas such as AI-driven content.

Irial said: “We’ve had ambitions for a long time to develop and commercialise our digital content internationally. This has never been as important as it is now in an era of great change and opportunity. Gabrielle’s experience will enable us to do just that and we are delighted to have her on board.”

Gabrielle began her media career with WLR FM, later moving to Beat 102-103 where she served as Head of News and Sport before leading the station as CEO and Programme Director for 17 years. She has also worked as a local television producer.

Speaking about her move to Nemeton, Gabrielle said she was “impressed by the team’s authentic positive culture” and their “obvious passion to challenge themselves further in diversification and innovation”. She added: “At the heart of Nemeton’s output is great storytelling; I’m excited to join Irial and the team and confident that together, we will achieve a lot and create new opportunities in the industry.”

Originally from Tipperary, Gabrielle has lived in Waterford since 1998 and highlighted the value of being able to continue working in the county while contributing to a company with national and international reach. She will take up her role in October this year.

Photo: Irial Mac Murchú (CEO, Nemeton), Gabrielle Cummins (new Head of Media Development), Niamh Nic Ghiolla Chuda (Operations Manager), Barbara Creane (Financial Controller)