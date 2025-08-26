IMRO Radio Awards shortlist for 2025 revealed

The shortlist for the IMRO Radio Awards 2025 has been announced, recognising presenters, producers and stations across the Irish radio industry.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Friday 3 October at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny. The awards celebrate the creativity, talent and innovation that continues to drive Irish radio.

Chris Doyle, Chairperson of the IMRO Radio Awards, said the judging process reflected the strength of the sector. “This year saw a record number of entries, a testament to the strength, creativity, and passion within Irish radio. The bar is continually raised in terms of quality, so heartiest congratulations to all those shortlisted.”

Eleanor McEvoy, IMRO Chairperson, highlighted the wider role of the medium. “Radio remains one of the most powerful and influential mediums in our society. The diverse and inspiring work recognised in this year’s IMRO Radio Awards shortlist highlights the strength of Irish broadcasting and its vital role in our national conversation.”

Aoife MacEvilly, Broadcasting and Video-On-Demand Commissioner from Coimisiún na Meán, added: “The Awards celebrate the best of Irish radio, highlighting the talent, creativity and innovation that exists within the sector. We know from the recent Reuters Digital News Report Ireland that Irish audiences continue to have an enduring and longstanding relationship with radio.”

The IMRO Radio Awards continue to highlight the importance of radio in connecting communities, entertaining audiences, and providing trusted information across Ireland.

The event is supported by IMRO, which represents the rights of music creators in Ireland, and Coimisiún na Meán, the independent regulator for broadcasting and on-demand services.

More details are available on the IMRO Radio Awards website.