Newtalk’s Mark Simpson to join RTÉ Radio 1 as Managing Editor

Mark Simpson has been appointed Managing Editor of RTÉ Radio 1, starting in the role this September.

He will report to Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tara Campbell, and support content planning, scheduling and operations across the station.

Mark joins RTÉ from Bauer Media Audio Ireland, where he spent more than 20 years at Newstalk and most recently held the role of Deputy Managing Editor. He was part of the station’s senior editorial team, overseeing content strategy and contributing to shows including The Right Hook, The Hard Shoulder, Lunchtime Live and The Anton Savage Show.

Mark studied History and Politics at University College Dublin and completed a postgraduate diploma in Journalism and Media at Griffith College Dublin.

In his new role at RTÉ, he will help manage budgets, production resources, and staff performance, as well as support the delivery of RTÉ’s five-year strategy.

Tara Campbell said: “We’d like to extend a very warm welcome to Mark Simpson as he joins the management team in RTÉ Radio 1. The leadership skills and wide experience he brings from many years working at a senior level in Newstalk will be in demand as we navigate our way through a period of significant change.”

Mark said: “It is a huge honour to get to play a part in delivering this important public service to the people of Ireland each and every day and I can’t wait to get started.”