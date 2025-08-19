Today FM Sound Garden to return with major Electric Picnic lineup

Written by Ash Ingram
default

Today FM presenters will once again take centre stage at Electric Picnic this year.

The station has confirmed a packed Sound Garden schedule featuring its biggest names, alongside headline acts including Le Boom, Bingo Loco, Bryan Kearney, Maria Lawlor and Smash Hits.

Ian Dempsey, Dave Moore, Louise Cantillon, Ray Foley and Matt Cooper will all be part of the action, broadcasting and performing from Stradbally across the weekend.

Alongside the live shows, themed sets will bring back classic dance and pop tracks with Steve K on Today FM 80s, Claire Beck on Today FM 90s and Jamie Maguire on Today FM 00s.

The station has also announced the launch of Electric Picnic Radio, a new digital station streaming via the GoLoud app. The pop-up channel will play songs from this year’s festival lineup as well as highlights from previous headline acts.

Ian Dempsey said: “We’re back and we’re bigger than ever before. Expect to see all your favourite Today FM stars, some rockin’ DJ sets, live bands, floor fillers and so much more. I’ll be bringing back my own ‘Rose of EP’ event, so make sure to pop over for the official crowning ceremony of that.”

The Sound Garden has become a regular feature of Electric Picnic, drawing large crowds to see Today FM presenters mixing live entertainment with music across the weekend.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

John Giles to retire from punditry after 23 years on Off The Ball

Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins leaves radio for role at Nemeton

98FM confirms new schedule as Leanne Hanafin takes on daytime

Record 3.5m people now tune in to Irish radio every weekday

Newtalk’s Mark Simpson to join RTÉ Radio 1 as Managing Editor

Today FM launches Oasis FM with live Croke Park ticket giveaway

Independent Irish radio stations unite to promote DAB+ digital radio

Bay Broadcasting completes takeover of Galway Bay FM

Launch your radio presenting career with Learning Waves

Brian Dowling and Jennifer Zamparelli to cover Today FM mid-mornings

John Giles to retire from punditry after 23 years with Off The Ball

Battle of the Hits to continue as Bauer responds to court order