Today FM Sound Garden to return with major Electric Picnic lineup

Today FM presenters will once again take centre stage at Electric Picnic this year.

The station has confirmed a packed Sound Garden schedule featuring its biggest names, alongside headline acts including Le Boom, Bingo Loco, Bryan Kearney, Maria Lawlor and Smash Hits.

Ian Dempsey, Dave Moore, Louise Cantillon, Ray Foley and Matt Cooper will all be part of the action, broadcasting and performing from Stradbally across the weekend.

Alongside the live shows, themed sets will bring back classic dance and pop tracks with Steve K on Today FM 80s, Claire Beck on Today FM 90s and Jamie Maguire on Today FM 00s.

The station has also announced the launch of Electric Picnic Radio, a new digital station streaming via the GoLoud app. The pop-up channel will play songs from this year’s festival lineup as well as highlights from previous headline acts.

Ian Dempsey said: “We’re back and we’re bigger than ever before. Expect to see all your favourite Today FM stars, some rockin’ DJ sets, live bands, floor fillers and so much more. I’ll be bringing back my own ‘Rose of EP’ event, so make sure to pop over for the official crowning ceremony of that.”

The Sound Garden has become a regular feature of Electric Picnic, drawing large crowds to see Today FM presenters mixing live entertainment with music across the weekend.