Radio stations set for live broadcasts from Electric Picnic 2025

Electric Picnic 2025 will feature live coverage from a number of Irish radio stations throughout the weekend.

Raidió na Life returns to Stradbally with An Puball Gaeilge, the festival’s hub for the Irish language. The station will broadcast live programmes on Saturday and Sunday evening and run a full weekend of debates, music and discussions in partnership with Foras na Gaeilge and other cultural organisations.

Today FM will once again be the official radio partner of the festival, hosting its Sound Garden and broadcasting live across the weekend. Presenters including Ian Dempsey, Dave Moore, Louise Cantillon, Ray Foley, Claire Beck and Matt Cooper will be on site. The station has also launched a digital pop-up stream, Electric Picnic Radio, on the GoLoud app, playing tracks from this year’s line-up alongside past festival highlights.

Mainland Radio is confirmed as the outside broadcast partner for Electric Picnic 2025. The station will provide on-site coverage, with presenters Maurice and Ciara broadcasting live from the festival grounds.

TG4 will also be present with its special “BEO ón Electric Picnic”, which will air from the Hazelwood and Puball Gaeilge stages. While TG4 is primarily a television broadcaster, the programme has a strong audio-led format featuring live music, podcasts, céilí, yoga and comedy, hosted by Síomha Ní Ruairc and John Sharpson.

Between national, community and Irish-language stations, festival-goers and audiences at home will be able to tune into a wide range of live radio and broadcast content across the weekend.

Electric Picnic 2025 takes place from 29 to 31 August at Stradbally Hall in County Laois.