Radiostar talent search returns with focus on music radio

Written by Roy Martin

Radiostar, the international radio talent search run by OnAirCoach, has returned for its eighth year.

For 2025, the competition is focused on music radio presentation.

The contest is open to anyone working in or aspiring to join the industry, with feedback provided by experienced professionals from around the world. Entry is free and closes on 1 September.

Last year, Stephen Daly of Dublin’s Q102 finished in third place, continuing a strong record of Irish entrants achieving recognition in the contest.

Nails Mahoney of OnAirCoach said: “This is a chance to be heard by industry experts across the globe and open up new opportunities.”

Radiostar is promoted as the only international radio talent search, highlighting presenters and creators with potential to progress in broadcasting.

More information and entry details are available on the OnAirCoach website.

Radiostar has been running annually since 2017, with past winners and finalists going on to secure roles in commercial and public radio.

The competition has attracted participants from Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, making it one of the few radio talent searches with a worldwide reach.

