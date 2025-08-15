John Giles to retire from punditry after 23 years on Off The Ball

John Giles is stepping down from punditry after more than two decades on Off The Ball.

The Republic of Ireland football legend, now 84, has been a fixture on Thursday nights since the programme launched in 2002, making him the longest-serving current pundit in Irish media. His departure also ends almost 30 years with Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

Off The Ball marked the occasion with a special tribute night at Dublin’s Sugar Club, attended by John’s wife Anne, his children Joanna, Catherine, Chris and Paul, as well as Brian Kerr, Eddie Gray and Joe Jordan. The evening featured stories from his playing and broadcasting career.

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off The Ball, said John’s contribution had been “a titan of Irish sport” and that his “weekly explanation of football truth… helped deepen what the country knows about football”.

John’s football career began in 1956 when he joined Manchester United at the age of 15. He went on to win two league titles with Leeds United, earned 59 caps for the Republic of Ireland, and served as player-manager for six years.

After retiring from playing, John became a familiar face as a senior pundit on RTÉ television before joining Off The Ball in 2002. His detailed analysis and forthright opinions have made him one of the most influential voices in Irish football.

John’s career in football and broadcasting spans nearly 70 years, and he leaves the microphone with a reputation for combining deep tactical insight with a clear love for the game.