98FM confirms new schedule as Leanne Hanafin takes on daytime

98FM is making changes to its weekday line-up with new voices joining the station from later this month.

From Monday 25 August, Leanne Hanafin will present weekdays from 10am to 1pm, playing Dance and R&B anthems alongside guests and competitions. Leanne has been with 98FM since 2019, working on a variety of shows across the schedule.

Leanne said: “I am grateful for every opportunity I’ve had within 98FM and every person who has supported me and offered the most valuable words of advice in this industry… Now I’m ready for this new and exciting chapter, and I hope you’ll join me for it.”

From Monday 1 September, Andy Preston will host evenings from 7pm to 10pm, Monday to Thursday, and Sundays from 2pm to 6pm. Andy is well-known in Dublin radio for his music knowledge and presentation style.

Also starting on 25 August is a new on-street roving reporter role. Luke Thomas will be “the guy about town”, giving live updates from around Dublin, visiting local businesses, and sharing the Best of Dublin on-air.

Pat Gill, 98FM Managing Editor, said: “These changes bring fantastic talent to key slots across our schedule, ensuring Dublin listeners have a dynamic, entertaining, and music-filled experience every day. Leanne, Andy and Luke join a brilliant team of on-air presenters and we’re excited for them to get started.”

New weekday schedule

07:00 – 10:00: 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Rebecca & Brendan

10:00 – 13:00: Leanne Hanafin

13:00 – 16:00: Barry Dunne

16:00 – 19:00: 98FM’s Big Ride Home with Brian Maher

19:00 – 22:00: Andy Preston (Mon–Thu) | 98FM Dance with Paul Ryder (Fri)