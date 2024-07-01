Bauer’s Patricia Monahan appointed as new Director of Audio at RTÉ

Written by Roy Martin

Patricia Monahan is to join RTÉ’s Leadership Team as Director of Audio, following a public competition and the launch of a new strategic plan.

Patricia is currently Managing Editor at Newstalk, where she leads content across all the station’s platforms, and has been responsible for devising, developing and implementing the station’s content strategy.

She is also a member of the Bauer Media Audio Ireland Senior Leadership Team.

Patricia will join Steve Carson from BBC Scotland who has been announced today as RTÉ’s new Director of Video, on the organisation’s Leadership Team.

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, RTÉ, says: “The Director of Audio, along with the Director of Video, will be two pivotal positions in the reshaping and transformation of RTÉ.

“As we embark on an ambitious new audio strategy, Patricia will take responsibility for the development and editorial management of RTÉ’s audio and digital-audio services, including the programming of our four FM radio stations– RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2fm, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ lyric fm – alongside our digital, online, and podcasting services.

“Ground-breaking public service audio production and distribution is a cornerstone of RTÉ’s new strategic direction, and Patricia’s proven leadership experience and track record in leading creative teams, her editorial experience and her unique ability to interpret audience insights, will make her an invaluable addition to our exceptionally strong Leadership Team.”

Patricia Monahan says: “I look forward to joining RTE in this exciting new role and as it embarks on its ambitious new strategy of which audio is such a critical part.

“RTE already plays a hugely significant role as a public service broadcaster on the audio landscape in Ireland. I look forward to working with all my new colleagues to develop the portfolio so that it continues to fulfil that role for many generations to come.”

You can access RTÉ’s new strategic plan, new Governance Framework, and the EAC Implementation Plan here.



