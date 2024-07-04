BTS announces retirement of Veronica Glennon after 25 years service

Written by Roy Martin

Veronica Glennon is leaving BTS after 25 years with the company.

BTS CEO Joe King wrote: “Veronica’s unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have kept the wheels in BTS turning, and she has been an integral part of our success down through the years.

“Veronica’s contributions have left an indelible mark on BTS, and we will miss Veronica greatly.

“Known internally as “V” we send our love with her as she embarks on this new chapter, let us join together in wishing Veronica good health, happiness, and a fulfilling retirement.

“To Veronica, Thank You for your remarkable journey with us and may your retirement be blessed with joy, good health, and well-deserved relaxation.”

Veronica joined Broadcast Technical Services Limited in 1999 and has been an integral part of the business ever since.

BTS has also recently launched a new website, which you can see at bts.ie.



