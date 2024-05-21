“We might be back someday” Johnny B and Johnny Smacks exit RTÉ 2FM

The 2 Johnnies are leaving RTÉ 2FM after two and a half years hosting Drive It.

Johnny B and Johnny Smacks will depart on May 31st and say they might be back on the radio someday.

Head of RTÉ 2Fm, Dan Healy said: “After two very successful years, The 2 Johnnies are leaving 2FM.

“Johnny B and Johnny Smacks have brought their original South Tipp humour and interesting music choices to 2FM audiences right across Ireland. The listenership for the drivetime show has been very strong from the very start and the most recent listenership results continued that trend.

“They’ve been a great part of the 2FM family here and we’ll be sad to see them go but wish them well as they continue their adventures.”

Johnny Smacks said, “We’ve had unreal craic over the last two and half years working on 2FM. We came in with the idea to have a laugh on the afternoons and cheer people up and get more mad scones on the radio from every county in Ireland telling stories and auld yarns. After two and a half years my jaws need a rest from all the laughing.

“Thank you to our unbelievable team who backed us and brought our crazy ideas to life with us, to our brother Aindriú de Paor, our producers/mammies Anita and Caroline and to our on-air sister Aifric O’Connell, the show wouldn’t be what it is without you thank you so much. And the biggest thank you of all is for you the listeners, the show was all about ye, ye made it what it was.

“So, to Bob in Waterford, geezer John, Mouse and the lads, Pip in Toronto and all our listeners, thanks for laughing along with us. There’s great people working in 2FM and we wish them all the success in the world. Who knows, we may be back on the radio someday, but for now as we say on the show… We’re out the gap!”

Johnny B said: “We’ve loved our time on the show. The team are legends, our sister Aifric O Connell, the great Aindriú de Paor, Producers Caroline, and Anita.Our listeners have been the funniest, maddest, soundest crowd alive.

“The stories they’ve come on air to tell have been outrageous. It’s made me proud to be Irish to talk with the nation every evening. The Parish Quiz has thrown up some wild characters, we’ve tried to reach every inch of the island of Ireland. We’ll keep the mixer going and the ball pucked out.”

Dan Healy continued: “I want to acknowledge the great content created on the drivetime show by Aifric O’Connell, Aindriú De Paor and Emma Power who shared the airwaves with The 2 Johnnies over the period. Also, a very big thanks to the producers who worked on the show particularly Caroline Clarke and Anita Ward. We are fortunate to have such great talent working at 2FM and with them the station will continue to prosper”.

RTÈ 2FM will announce its summer schedule in the coming weeks.