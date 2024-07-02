Tommy Meskill appointed London Correspondent for RTÉ News

Written by Roy Martin

Tommy Meskill has been appointed as RTÉ News’ new London Correspondent.

Tommy has been a journalist with RTÉ News for eight years, most recently as part of RTÉ’s political unit, reporting from Leinster House and the European Parliament.

He will be responsible for reporting across digital, radio and television on all aspects of life in Britian including political, economic, cultural and social affairs.

He joined the RTÉ newsroom in 2016, working across several different programmes, including news2day and Morning Ireland. He has also presented programmes such as RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week and RTÉ One’s European Parliament Report. Tommy Meskill is also an occasional newscaster with RTÉ News.

Tommy Meskill, originally from Co. Clare, studied Communications at Dublin City University. Prior to joining RTÉ he worked as a reporter with Dublin’s FM104 and Q102.

Reacting to his appointment Tommy Meskill said “I’m delighted to have been appointed as RTÉ’s new London Correspondent. It comes at a busy time, ahead of a General Election which could bring about significant change for the country. It’s an honour to have been chosen and I’m very excited to get started.”

Tommy will be taking up the new role from today.



