Ireland’s independent radio stations unite for new equality strategy

Ireland’s independent commercial radio stations have combined to launch a major new equality strategy.

The stations have launched their Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, which will act as a catalyst for change and help members to be well placed for opportunities in this area.

The Strategy has been developed by the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, representing 34 local, regional, multicity and national stations, and the training organisation for the sector, Learning Waves.

The Chair of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, John Purcell, said the launch of the Strategy was a welcome and very significant development.

“Each day millions of people across this country choose to make independent radio a part of their lives. Broadcasting to and engaging with such a huge audience, we have a unique position in a changing Ireland and we welcome, respect and value diversity. We believe that we can do more and we are determined to work to achieve greater inclusion to enhance society and benefit our industry,” said Mr Purcell.

“An inclusive environment (both in our teams and in our on-air content) goes hand in hand with retaining and attracting people to our industry and with our mission of providing trusted and high quality content to existing listeners as well as developing new audiences. This Strategy will act as a catalyst for change and help our members meet the new challenges and opportunities in this area,” Mr Purcell added.

The Chairperson of Learning Waves, Patricia Monahan, commented: “We recognise the important role our stations play in championing gender equality, diversity, and inclusion, both on the airwaves and in the workplace.

“We are committed to supporting stations as they seek to realise their vision as inclusive employers and to create inclusive and diverse content which is accessible to all and representative of their audiences.

“We look forward to supporting our stations as they roll out this strategy. We have developed a dedicated Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit, which contains supports for organisations at all stages of their journey, and which will support the implementation of the strategy across the sector,” said Ms Monahan.

The Independent Radio Sector Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy is in line with the work of Coimisiún na Meán in this area and has the support of the sector and the board of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and that of Learning Waves.

Coimisiún na Meán’s Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy for the overall Irish audio and audio visual sector was launched earlier this month, and will apply to those involved in film, television, radio, audio and animation production. Among the actions outlined within the Strategy is the need for all audio and audiovisual media and media associations to publish their own Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (GEDI) policies, plans and strategies.

Independent radio has a 70% of share of listenership in Ireland and in many regions its stations are the leading radio service providers.

The independent radio sector has 1,200 employees.