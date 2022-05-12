Ciara O’Connor joins the board of directors at 3FM

East Coast FM Chief Executive Ciara O’Connor has joined the board of directors at Isle of Man station 3FM.

The appointment has been made as part of a number of developments at the radio station which also sees 3FM becoming part of a wider network of broadcasting services that includes several Irish radio stations.

Ciara was previously Chairperson & Director at Learning Waves, and also worked at 98FM as a Direct Sales Manager.

Ron Berry, who is one of the original shareholders and took over running of the station in 2011, has also been appointed as Chair.