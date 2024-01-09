Aoife Kearns appointed News and Sports Editor at Beat 102-103

Beat 102-103 has appointed Aoife Kearns as News and Sports Editor.

Aoife previously started her career in journalism in Beat News part-time reading weekend bulletins alongside her studies from 2018.

She graduated with First Class Honours in Journalism from Technological University Dublin in 2020 and has since gained a vast range of experience working at both local and national level.

Following her graduation, she began a full-time role in neighbouring station WLR FM, as a multi-platform journalist.

During her time there, she reported on several local issues and was a regular contributor to Déise Today. In 2021, Aoife was nominated for News Reporter of the Year at the National IMRO Radio Awards for her work at WLR.

She also won a SMEDIA award in 2021 for a documentary she made during her time in TU Dublin called ‘Remembering Mary’.

Most recently, Aoife took up a full-time role as a reporter with Bauer Media Audio Ireland. From 2022, she reported on several major national stories, providing news content for both local and regional stations, as well as Bauer Media’s stations Newstalk, Today FM and 98 FM. Aoife regularly featured on Newstalk programmes including ‘The Pat Kenny Show’, ‘Lunchtime Live’ and ‘The Hard Shoulder’.

Commenting on her return to Waterford, Aoife says she is looking forward to this exciting stage of her career.”Coming back to Beat really feels like coming home. When the opportunity arose to return as News and Sports Editor, I knew I had to give it a shot. It’s definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment after all the years I spent listening to Beat growing up, and starting my journalism career in the newsroom as a student back in 2018.

“It’s difficult to explain how much it means to be able to lead news content for people my own age, in my own locality. It’s a task I don’t take lightly, but I’m also excited at the prospect of working on stories with the news team, which really reflect the lives of young people in the region. Taking over the reins from Joleen Murphy will be no easy feat, but she’s left me with a strong news team and I can’t wait to get started!”

Welcoming her return to the station, Beat CEO and Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins said: “Aoife previously worked as a journalist with Beat so we’re delighted that she’s decided to return to her hometown, regional radio station, in a leadership role, as News and Sports Editor.

“In the interim years, since she left The Broadcast Centre, Aoife, who clearly has a natural talent for journalism, has really honed her skills at national radio station, Newstalk. Aoife is particularly passionate about bringing meaningful stories that matter to her own generation here in the South East so I’ve no doubt she’s going to further build on the success to date, of Beat’s news and sports department.

“She hadn’t even started in the role and she was already sharing ideas for stories over Christmas that she thinks we should explore further in 2024! I’m really excited for Aoife to get stuck in and work with the existing talented team to deliver news and sports stories on air and online which are relevant to 15–34-year-olds across the five counties of the South East.”