Jessie Maher appointed as Beat’s new Digital Content Producer

Beat 102 103 has appointed Jessie Maher as the station’s newest Digital Content Producer.

Jessie joined the Digital Solutions team having amassed great experience in marketing across Ireland.

After completing an undergraduate degree in Marketing at Maynooth University, she then went on to study a Masters in Digital Marketing at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Throughout her studies, Jessie worked as a brand ambassador for a marketing agency in Dublin representing big brands at major events all over the country.

When she completed her undergraduate degree and masters, Jessie decided to catch the travel bug and took off to travel South East Asia for three months.

On her return from travelling around the world, she was eager to get stuck into a new role in marketing because she was passionate about marketing.

Jessie says she knew she wanted something exciting and different when the role at Beat 102 103 came up.“I think Beat is exactly what I was looking for to kickstart my career. What excites me most about my role is its dynamic nature, each day brings fresh challenges and opportunities and to be working with such a creative and positive team of people.

“I’ve listened to Beat ever since I was young and remember my sister and I always telling our parents to put Beat on in the car whenever we were driving anywhere.”

“I love where I’m from and feel lucky to now be working for a powerful advertising medium like Beat that resonates with people my age and positively showcases everything that the South East has to offer.”

Beat’s Solutions Manager Claire Rowe says she is looking forward to Jessie’s contribution to team Beat: “Jessie brings an abundance of social media and marketing experience to the Solutions team at Beat. She has showcased her skills with several businesses in the South East and I look forward to seeing the creative ideas she will bring to the table.

“Jessie sits within Beat’s key demographic target and relates to our audience which should be reflected in her work on our social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.”

Jessie began her new role at the Broadcast Centre in Ardkeen in February 2024.