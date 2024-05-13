Odhrán Johnson joins Beat 102 103 as SportsBeat Xtra presenter and journalist

Beat 102 103 has hired Odhrán Johnson as the station’s newest member of the newsroom at the Broadcast Centre in Ardkeen.

Originally from Ballymote Co. Sligo, Odhrán joins the station as Beat’s new SportsBeat Xtra Presenter and News & Sports Journalist with a background and interest in audio production.

While studying for his undergraduate degree in Law and History in DCU, Odhrán began a podcast series called ‘Young People in Politics’. In this series, he interviewed members of each political youth party which stemmed from a keen interest in current affairs.

After completing a BA in Law and History in Dublin City University, he then went on to do an internship with the Irish Times.

From there Odhrán completed an MA in Media & Broadcast Production in Queen’s University Belfast. At Queen’s, he strengthened his News experience when he was appointed Deputy Head of News.

Odhrán says: “It’s always been a dream of mine to tell people’s stories. I knew I wanted to start my career in regional radio once I finished college and I’m delighted that I gotta make that start covering news and sport throughout the South East for Beat.

“I’ve already been given so many fantastic opportunities since starting at the end of April and everyone in both Beat and the South East has been so welcoming.

“I’m delighted to be working with such an enthusiastic and passionate news and sports team here at Beat.”

Beat News and Sports Editor Aoife Kearns says; “Odhrán is a huge asset to the team with a wealth of knowledge in sport, news and current affairs.

“He has a passion for radio and has already hit the ground running in the short time he’s been with us here at Beat.

“It’s fantastic to be able to nurture new talent, and I really look forward to seeing Odhrán continue to grow in his new role in the coming months”.

Odhrán began his new role in April 2024. SportsBeat Xtra airs every Saturday evening at 5:30pm on Beat 102 103.

Beat 102 103 is currently going through a buyout process with Bauer Media Audio Ireland, which will see ownership transferred to the German company if it is approved.