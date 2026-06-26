IMRO gains fast track for music copyright reports

IMRO can now submit priority reports on music and lyric copyright breaches to online platforms.

Coimisiún na Meán has granted Trusted Flagger status to the Irish Music Rights Organisation, allowing it to report suspected copyright infringement under the European Union’s Digital Services Act.

The accreditation means Irish Music Rights Organisation notices in its specialist area must be prioritised by platforms and dealt with without undue delay. The status does not require a platform to remove reported material.

Irish Internet Hotline and the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland have also received Trusted Flagger status for the next three years.

Irish Internet Hotline will report child sexual abuse material, non-consensual intimate image sharing, racism, xenophobia, financial scams and fraud. Jewish Representative Council of Ireland will focus on illegal antisemitic material.

The three organisations join the Central Bank of Ireland, which was given the status in April 2025.

Digital Services Commissioner John Evans said: “By empowering these organisations with Trusted Flagger status we are maximising the impact of our regulatory framework in order to minimise online harms to the public.”

Trusted Flaggers work independently of Coimisiún na Meán and are recognised across the European Union. Organisations must show specialist expertise in identifying illegal content, independence from online platforms, and an ability to submit notices diligently, accurately and objectively.

The regulator said reports from Trusted Flaggers will also inform its annual work on online safety trends and platform supervision. The accreditation can be reviewed or revoked, with reassessment required when the three-year period ends.